Drugs ‘waste’ costs county millions as Telford pharmacist appeals for a phone call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pharmacist Nigel Dugmore is also a Conservative borough councillor in Telford & Wrekin and revealed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service what just one month’s worth of unused prescribed medicines looks like.

Councillor Dugmore (Muxton) is the pharmacist superintendent at the huge Donnington Pharmacy where he revealed that four boxes of uncollected medicines for just the month of December contain “several thousand” pounds of prescribed drugs that have not been picked up by members of the public.

“It is regularly 200-300 items every month,” said Councillor Dugmore. “It can be anything, including antibiotics and even morphine.”

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Picture: ICB

He said medicines have to be kept for six months before they can be put out on the shelves, and by that time they can be out of date.

Pharmacies buy medicines for their stocks and then can claim the money back two months in arrears once a prescription is taken out.

“It could be that some people forget to come for their medicines or perhaps that they get better,” he said.

“My appeal would be for patients to call us and let us know that they no longer need their prescription. We can then use it for someone else if it hasn’t gone out of date.”

Councillor Dugmore said that every month drugs have to be thrown away for incineration as they have passed their use by date.

Conservative councillor Nigel Dugmore at the Donnington Pharmacy with a pile of four boxes of uncollected prescribed drugs.

“It is one of the reasons pharmacies are closing,” said Mr Dugmore, who often turns up to council meetings in his pharmacy-wear. He has been a pharmacist for 39 years and will be celebrating his 40th in 2026.

He has been at the Donnington pharmacy since October 2013 after 18 years at Boots as an area and store manager. He has also worked at Lloyds in Oakengates and at the medical practice in Market Drayton following becoming qualified in 1985 and registered in 1986.

Mr Dugmore says Donnington Pharmacy, next to the medical practice in Wrekin Drive, is “one of, if not the busiest pharmacy in Shropshire”.

He added that patients can get “frustrated” with the NHS over the availability of their prescriptions.

“We do not have control over prescribers,” he said. “We can only do what we can do. Please bear with us, we are trying to help.”

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Uncollected prescriptions are a national issue, costing the NHS millions each year.

“NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is aware of the impact locally, where unused medicines cost the system around £2.6 million annually.”

She said that everyone has a role to play in reducing waste.

“Patients, GPs, pharmacists, and hospitals all have a role to play in reducing this waste. We encourage people to only order the medication they need from their repeat prescriptions.

“Checking what you already have before reordering helps ensure essential medicines remain available for those who need them most.

“The NHS app makes managing prescriptions easier, reducing waste and improving convenience. If you’re struggling with your medication regime, speak to your GP practice about a structured medication review to ensure you’re receiving the right treatment.”