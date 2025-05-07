County MP makes return to House of Commons after recovering from surgery on historic gunshot wound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson spoke in Parliament yesterday (May 6) for the first time since early December after recovering from reconstructive surgery on a historic injury that he sustained during his time in the Armed Forces.

Mr Anderson first underwent treatment in January. But, due to complications, he required a further round of surgery.

The South Shropshire MP joined the army aged 17, and suffered a gunshot wound to the foot during a live firing attack, that shattered his foot, just days before his 18th birthday.

He was initially told that his foot would have to be amputated, but after weeks of surgery and subsequent rehabilitation went better than expected, Mr Anderson returned to active service within a year in Northern Ireland.

Before becoming an MP, Mr Anderson completed eight years in the Royal Green Jackets.

The MP has continued to work in the region whilst recovering from his operations, but made his first spoken contribution in the House of Commons in more than five months.

Mr Anderson was firstly welcomed back before he highlighted the role that community hospitals can play in easing pressure on major hospitals.

He said: "Community hospitals can reduce pressure on major hospitals, especially in rural communities such as mine. Will the Secretary of State lay out his plans to support community hospitals in South Shropshire?"

Health Secretary, Wes Streeting replied: "At the heart of this Government’s approach is investment in, and reform of, the NHS to ensure that we deliver better outcomes for patients. That means the biggest devolution of power in the history of the NHS with more decisions taken closer to patients and to their communities, and more power in the hands of patients, too.

"Community hospitals have a vital role to play, and thanks to this Government’s decision to deliver £26 billion more into our NHS , we will no doubt be able to make further and faster progress."