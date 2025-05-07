'There was dancing in the streets' - Dawley woman, 83, shares vivid VE Day memories of her town's jubilation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 83-year-old sat down with Telford MP Shaun Davies to share her experience and memories ahead of a milestone anniversary.

This Thursday (May 8) marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War - and events have been planned across the county to mark the occasion.

Patricia, who lived on Chapel Street in Dawley, vividly remembers the moment that the war ended and the relief that everyone felt.

She said: "I was three years old, a little Dawley girl, on an ordinary morning, we lived on Chapel Street.

Patricia de Haan with Telford MP Shaun Davies at the war memorial in Dawley Park

"Mum and I were standing outside, mum was cleaning the front window and suddenly Mrs Martin shot out shouting ‘the war’s over’ and I just remember that moment. The look on Mrs Martin’s face was that she was desperate to tell people what was going on and then I don’t remember anything after that.

"My mum said there was dancing in the streets that night - I had been to bed. But there was joy and elation in that moment and I remember it quite clearly."