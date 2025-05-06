Emergency services dash to 'medical incident' in Newport High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to the call about a medical incident in Newport’s High Street at 11.50am today (Tuesday, May 6).

An ambulance was sent to the scene. The Shropshire Star understands West Mercia Police officers also attended.

The street was closed to traffic for some time as medical staff assessed a woman.

The service said she was treated for injuries “not believed to be serious” before she was taken to Princess Royal Hospital and the street was reopened.