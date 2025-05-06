Emergency services dash to 'medical incident' in Newport High Street
Emergency services were called to a medical incident in the centre of Newport this morning.
By Geha Pandey
The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to the call about a medical incident in Newport’s High Street at 11.50am today (Tuesday, May 6).
An ambulance was sent to the scene. The Shropshire Star understands West Mercia Police officers also attended.
The street was closed to traffic for some time as medical staff assessed a woman.
The service said she was treated for injuries “not believed to be serious” before she was taken to Princess Royal Hospital and the street was reopened.