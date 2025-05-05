Review of Oswestry fireworks chaos blames 'lack of structured planning'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

People attending Oswestry fireworks were left frustrated and angry at the way the November 2 event unfolded, with a major delay before it took place.

The event organisers, Oswestry Town Council, agreed a review into the evening would take place, and those findings have now been made public.

In a statement the council said it welcomed the findings and would be considering all the recommendations.

The report, from MBO Safety Services, outlines the 'confusion and distress' experienced by the crowd, and says "it was evident that the event was poorly planned overall".

It said: "After reviewing the report and witness statements, we gained a comprehensive understanding of what transpired that night.

"The primary issue was the lack of structured planning.

"The emergency plan for potential incidents was untested and lacked a sufficient level of detail, and the event's management structure was unclear, leading to confusion about decision-making, communication and leadership.

"The last-minute changes by the Fireworks Team and the large crowd only added to the confusion and distress.

"It is therefore clear from our findings that if such events are being planned, a more detailed Event Management Plan, Structure and Training is required."

The report details that the event lacked appropriate security for the number of people attending, and says that potential risks and scenarios were not properly considered.

'We would like to review the security plan'

It states: "The Security Team (numbers) appeared inadequate for the number of people on site, and we would like to review the security plan and how the site was managed.

"It is crucial to have the appropriate level of security for all events, with clear plans and procedures to avoid these types of issues.

"We must ensure the safety of all personnel, including volunteers, members of the public, and council employees.

"The security team plays a vital role in this. We need to assess the security barriers, fencing, and how the team can move around the site to ensure everyone's safety.

"This planning should occur before any event and not be adjusted during or immediately before the event without reassessment.

"The site layout was part of the Event Management Plan however it is evident that potential risks and scenarios were not adequately considered."

'The size and location of the event also caused problems'

The report also details how the location, and the number of people attending, caused significant issues.

It states: "The size and location of the event also caused problems. The expected numbers and site capacity highlighted key concerns, with not everyone being able to gain entry.

"Movement around the site posed major issues, particularly for people with children and disabilities, who had concerns about space, movement, and safety.

"The primary concern was that the council had little control over capacity on the night, given the space needed for such an event and the fact that it was free to the public.

"Our main concern is that while the council aims to hold a free event to give back to the public, it is clear that this has caused significant issues.

"Although the event was well advertised, there was little communication about expected attendance numbers.

"Communications should have stated that the event could only accommodate a certain number of people and that entry would not be allowed once full capacity was reached."

It adds: "The council needs to plan for attendance numbers and collect data for emergency purposes to ensure capacity is not breached. Ensuring the safe evacuation of people, including those with small children and disabilities, is vital for a safe event."

Oswestry Town Council reacts to the report into the fireworks event

In a statement following the publication of the report on its website, Oswestry Town Council accepted the issues highlighted in the report.

It pointed to the lack of appropriate security numbers for the number of people who attended, and the lack of communication on the evening.

It said that the event was attended by "significantly larger than expected crowds" contributing to the problems.

It added that the location, Cae Glas Park, and the fact the event was free, also added to the issues.

The council says that as a result is has been urged to consider ticketing and charging a fee as an effective way to manage numbers in future.

The statement said: "The primary issue highlighted by the review was a lack of structured planning. The significantly larger than expected crowds, levels of security personnel for the number of people and lack of effective communication on the night added to the confusion and distress experienced.

"More robust event management planning in advance, structure and training are needed to ensure everyone is clear on their responsibilities for future events.

"The report noted the suitability of the location and the fact that the event was free as also causing significant issues.

"As these events become more popular, overcrowding will be an issue for any free event space.

"Ticketing and charging a fee to manage numbers were suggestions for the council to consider."

Following the publication Town Clerk Arren Roberts said: “We would like to thank MBO Safety Services for this report, and to all those who attended the event and gave feedback.

"We took immediate action to ensure our Christmas events went well and safely and are considering all the recommendations made.

"The last thing any of us want is for families to leave our events feeling let down and our priority must always be safety first.”

The council added that the future of the event must now be determined by the newly elected council which will need to take account of the recommendations.