Relocation options being explored after lorry ploughed into Ludlow community centre

After colliding with a house, fence panels and several vehicles, a lorry ploughed into Ludlow Youth Centre on Lower Galdeford in the early hours of Monday, April 28.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency and recovery services worked to remove the HGV from the side of the community centre. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.

The aftermath of the collision at Ludlow Youth Centre

Following the collision, West Mercia Police issued an appeal for information, asking the public to come forward with any eye-witness accounts or CCTV footage.

Now, Shropshire Council, which runs Family and Community Hub services from the building, has issued an update.

The HGV caused damage along Lower Galdeford before ploughing into the Ludlow Youth Centre

In the statement, a council spokesperson said they were awaiting a structural report to assess the extent of the damage and the building remained closed.

A house on Lower Galdeford that was struck by the HGV before it hit the community centre

They added: "We are working closely with our partners to ensure minimal disruption to our residents in Ludlow and surrounding areas, initial meetings have been held to explore relocation options for the hub services.



"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."