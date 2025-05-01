Multiple vehicles seized, taxis checked and numerous offences recorded in special police operation in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday morning (April 30), officers undertook 'Operation Kidbrook II' between 9am and 12.30am with support of the road policing team and officers from Telford and Wrekin Road Safety Team.

Police were based at the unused car park at Telford College, situated on Haybridge Road.

27 traffic offence reports were completed while four vehicles were seized and recovered.

Offences included motorists not wearing a seatbelt, contravening a bus lane, driving other than in accordance with a driving licence, having excessively tinted glass, the use of a motor vehicle without insurance and the use of a mobile/communication device whilst driving.

Two vehicles also failed to stop for a PCSO and advice was issued to other motorists.

Meanwhile, police also checked several taxis from Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Wolverhampton councils. Vehicles were checked by officers and dealt with for traffic offences such as their tyre tread depth being less than the 1.6mm required.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We were based at the unused car park of Telford College which was situated on Haybridge Road. This location gives access for vehicles to be brought in and be dealt with from Arleston/Wellington/Hadley, as it had adequate spacing.

"Being based at the location you have in view the traffic lights/bus lane by Wellington Fire Station, it worked really well as motorists on previous operations would have earlier sight of police and make a U-turn prior, but there was more success with the new location with contravening the bus lane/red light.

"This traffic operation was organised due to a confidence survey of West Mercia Police to which from Arleston/Welington was identified as having an issue with anti-social driving and excessive speeds."