Firefighters scramble to M54 in Telford after reports of LGV fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were called to the M54 eastbound between junction three and four shortly after 8pm last night (April 30).

Two fire appliances from Albrighton and Tweedale fire stations rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that there was no visible fire, but identified overheated brakes in the rear axle of the LGV's trailer.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check the brakes temperature. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to cool the breaks and a thermal imaging camera to monitor the temperature.

Teams at Tweedale Fire Station were taking part in drills when they were called to the incident.

A post by the fire station said: "Just as we started off our audit at 20:04 the alerters went off, sending us to the M54 following reports of a large goods vehicle fire, alongside our colleagues from Albrighton Fire Station.

Firefighters were called to the M54 in Telford. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

"On arrival, there was no fire visible, but we quickly identified overheated brakes as the cause. After monitoring the temperature and assisting in cooling the brakes, we handed the scene over to the Highways Agency, with the LGV awaiting recovery."

The incident concluded at 8.58pm.