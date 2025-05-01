Cheers! Shropshire beer gardens boom in blistering heat after Easter break windfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s been a great few weeks for pubs with the sun shining over the county over the Easter break - and it’s only expected to get better with temperatures set to peak today (Thursday, May 1).

Daz Harper from West Brom and Helen Maxfield from Darlaston enjoying Wednesday's warm weather at the Boathouse, Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

The Boathouse, Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

We spoke to a few of the best-rated pubs with beer gardens to find out if business has been booming - and what customers can expect in the upcoming warmer months.

The Black Bear, Whitchurch

Located in Whitchurch's High Street, this black-and-white building boasts an impressive beer garden in the back. In fact, manager Gemma Dimelow described it as a “hidden gem”.

She said it was “beautiful” to see the pub and its beer garden used over the Easter break - and it's only getting busier each day.

Gemma said: “We've got space for 60 inside and then the beer garden actually doubles the whole pub, so there’s 60 spaces outside.

“It was beautiful over Easter. The beer garden is a hidden gem - you wouldn't believe it is behind the black-and-white building at the top of the High Street.”

Customers can feel at home in the garden, as it takes after a “capsule garden” design, Gemma said.