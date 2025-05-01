Cheers! Shropshire beer gardens boom in blistering heat after Easter break windfall
Plenty of pubs across Shropshire have been witnessing the beautiful sight of busy beer gardens filled with people basking in the sun with an Aperol spritz or a cold beer in hand.
It’s been a great few weeks for pubs with the sun shining over the county over the Easter break - and it’s only expected to get better with temperatures set to peak today (Thursday, May 1).
We spoke to a few of the best-rated pubs with beer gardens to find out if business has been booming - and what customers can expect in the upcoming warmer months.
The Black Bear, Whitchurch
Located in Whitchurch's High Street, this black-and-white building boasts an impressive beer garden in the back. In fact, manager Gemma Dimelow described it as a “hidden gem”.
She said it was “beautiful” to see the pub and its beer garden used over the Easter break - and it's only getting busier each day.
Gemma said: “We've got space for 60 inside and then the beer garden actually doubles the whole pub, so there’s 60 spaces outside.
“It was beautiful over Easter. The beer garden is a hidden gem - you wouldn't believe it is behind the black-and-white building at the top of the High Street.”
Customers can feel at home in the garden, as it takes after a “capsule garden” design, Gemma said.