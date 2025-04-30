South Shropshire business shortlisted for Rural Oscars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vine & Co. was named as the regional winner in the 'Village Shop or Post Office' category for the Midlands.

The family-owned general store based in Church Stretton will now proceed to the UK finals, where they will compete against regional winners from other home nations and regions across England for the national title in their category.

The Countryside Alliance, which runs the awards scheme, said: "This year’s regional champions represent the dedication, creativity, and resilience that define our countryside."

Known as the 'Rural Oscars', the Countryside Alliance devised the popular awards scheme as a way of celebrating Britain's rural communities.

Stuart Anderson was thrilled to hear Vine & Co, pictured, has scooped a major regional award at the Rural Oscars. Photo: MP Stuart Anderson

The awards honour the people and businesses that go above and beyond in their local communities.

Now in their eighteen year, the Awards also recognise the vital skills and produce of those who work hard to sustain rural life.

Driven by public nomination, the Awards give residents the opportunity to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

Having passed the regional stages, Vine & Co. will now compete against other regional winners from across the country.

A grand final, called the 'Champions Reception', will then take place in the House of Lords on June 18, 2025.

Welcoming the news, Stuart Anderson MP said the achievement is testament to both their dedicated hard work and the high regard they are held in by fellow residents across South Shropshire.

Stuart was pleased to support the initiative as part of his work to unlock rural prosperity in his constituency.

As part of this, he is dedicated to engaging with and raising the profile of South Shropshire's businesses.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "I am thrilled that the family-owned Vine & Co family general store in Church Stretton has been crowned the best village shop in the Midlands in the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards.

"Now in their eighteenth year, the awards recognise the best businesses in rural Britain.

"That this local business has made it this far is a reflection of their dedicated efforts and the extremely high regard in which they are held by fellow residents.

"I wish them all the very best in the finals."

Sarah Lee, director of policy at the Countryside Alliance, said: "These champions represent the very best of our countryside – innovative businesses, passionate people and vital services that keep our rural areas alive. They are a testament to the power of community and hard work."

In October, Stuart called on residents across south Shropshire to nominate the unsung heroes in the local business community who go the extra mile and who should be recognised for their hard work, community focus, and dedicated efforts.

On March 25, Stuart then shared the news that two local businesses from south Shropshire had been made regional finalists.

They went head-to-head with other businesses from across the West Midlands in a public vote that closed on April 6.