Shropshire MP campaigns to support farming in protected landscapes as £30m extension for key scheme secured

MP Stuart Anderson has successfully secured a £30 million extension to a key scheme that rewards farmers and land managers for supporting nature recovery as ministers have agreed to extend the 'Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme' for another year.

Under the last government, more than £3 million was invested in farming projects in the Shropshire Hills, which covers most of Mr Anderson's South Shropshire constituency.

It has supported more than 240 farmers and land managers in the Shropshire Hills.

MP Stuart Anderson is campaigning to support farming in protected landscapes. Photo: MP Stuart Anderson

This means that more farmers and land managers can now apply for projects to help nature recover, reduce the impact of climate change, protect cultural heritage, and improve awareness.

A three-year study has found that the programme, which was launched in 2021, has been an integral part of helping the UK to achieve its international commitment of protecting 30 per cent of land for nature by 2030.

It has created or restored 422 ponds while 184 miles of new hedgerows and 204,000 trees have been planted.

Mr Anderson is now supporting calls made by the National Landscapes Association to make the programme a mainstream part of DEFRA's budget, support permanent roles for land management advice, and to scale-up successful nature-based farming models.

The MP has also warned that long-term support is required for the protected landscape bodies that run the programme in their local areas.

The 34 bodies have received a combined £7.8 million, resulting in just £230,000 for each organisation.

It means the Shropshire Hills National Landscape has received a significant real terms cut, as revenue has been frozen at levels set in 2022-23.

The National Landscapes Association said: "This is a fraction of what is needed for teams who are charged with the stewardship of these nationally significant assets, where government has high expectations on them to be the backbone of nature recovery, to mitigate and adapt to climate change."

Mr Anderson has said that sustainable support is needed to deliver on the Shropshire Hills National Landscape Management Plan for 2025-30. This plan aims to guide a sustainable future for the site so that it is 'thriving in balance with nature.'

The document, which is currently out for consultation, aims to support the team's mission to protect and regenerate the local national landscape.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “Shropshire Hills National Landscapes serves as a natural health service for many residents and visitors, bringing physical and mental benefits for all. They also support our local farmers in their role as stewards of the natural environment.

“Yet, their frozen funding means they are being asked to do more with less. A sustainable approach is needed to ensure a bright future for these assets. So, I am calling for this to be prioritised in the Chancellor's Spending Review in June."