Shropshire MP calls on businesses to speak up on Trump's tariffs

The tariffs, which came into effect on April 5, follow the imposition of 25 per cent automotive tariffs and steel and aluminium tariffs that are already in force, which represent around £6 billion of trade.

Mr Anderson said the last government was at an advanced stage in negotiations on a free trade deal with the US when President Trump was last in power.

The new government is using this as a basis for negotiations with the US administration in current discussions.

The MP is urging affected businesses to respond to the four-week 'Request for Input' that is running until Thursday, May 1.

It seeks views from UK businesses on the potential impacts of any future UK tariffs in response to the US government's recent announcement.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said the consultation "marks the next stage in the Government's ongoing preparations and negotiations with the US on our economic relationship".

Mr Anderson wants to “unleash rural prosperity”, which he says means seeking to support and enable the right economic environment for every business to thrive.

He said: "The imposition of tariffs on imports into the US will be worrying for the many businesses that export there.

“This includes almost 100 businesses from South Shropshire. I urge them all to respond to the government's Request for Input, which closes on May 1.

“The UK and USA have an enduring friendship which has lasted hundreds of years. Past negotiations with President Trump have shown that he wants to strike a deal with us. Ministers must get back to negotiating a fair deal that protects British interests and enables our businesses to thrive again on the world stage."

Launching the Request for Input on April 3, the Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds MP said: "The best interests of British business has shaped our approach throughout as we prepare for all scenarios, which is why we are asking them for their views on how these tariffs impact their operations and day-to-day lives."