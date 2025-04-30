Footfall figures reveal 26,000 trips a week set to be affected by controversial Shrewsbury bridge closure plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council announced Greyfriars Bridge, which links the town centre to Coleham and Belle Vue, would be closing from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishment.

The move has led to widespread concern from local residents and the business community over the potential impact of the closure - which will mean a half-mile detour for any pedestrians hoping to travel between the town centre and Coleham.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) said it would be “damaging” for trade on both sides of the River Severn, and local councillor Kate Halliday also questioned the timing.

But Shropshire Council has defended the move, saying: "Greyfriars Bridge has reached the point where refurbishment is required to avoid more substantial works and cost at a later date.

"We’re aware of the impact the works will have on the public and the disruption it will cause.

“However, these works are essential to protect public safety and the longevity of the structure.

"There are significant constraints which will mean work needs to be undertaken during the summer months."

Now the BID, which represents the town's businesses, has issued a fresh call urging a rethink.

In its latest statement it said the closure would prevent around 26,000 two-way trips a week - hitting businesses 'very hard'.

It said: "Whilst we of course understand the need to keep Greyfriars Bridge well maintained, urgent discussions are needed on the management and significant economic impacts of the proposed nine-week programme and closure of the bridge.

"This week we have set up two-way footfall monitoring on Greyfriars Bridge and can now estimate that footfall during the proposed closure period would be circa 52,000 per week, equating to roughly 26,000 two-way trips per week. By comparison the total number of car parking transactions in all Shropshire Council car parks in Shrewsbury last summer was circa 23,000 per week.

"We are very concerned that without proper alternatives in place, such as a river shuttle service, the lengthy diversion may mean that many tens of thousands of non-essential journeys will not be made to and from the town centre this summer. This would hit businesses very hard on both sides of the river during the crucial summer trading period.

"We strongly support calls for these works to be paused so that alternative options can be considered and a proper plan put in place alongside affected businesses and communities.”