A friendly community in an idyllic rural setting - I discovered why residents are besotted with Broseley

Around a year ago, a similar reason took me to the charming town just a short, steep climb from the Ironbridge Gorge - because in 2024, Broseley was dubbed 'Shropshire's best place to live'.

The town outranked the rest of Shropshire in a list compiled by Garrington Property Finders that scored towns using data from 18 different categories, including air quality, crime figures and schools.

The data put Broseley in first place in Shropshire, at 116th place overall, beating off Ludlow (260), Telford (359) and Shrewsbury (797).

Broseley

Despite growing up in the nearby new town, my 2024 visit to Broseley was the first time I had properly visited - having only swung by previously to quickly pick up a desk from Facebook Marketplace.

Then, I called it "a wholesome town full of wholesome people" adding: "Letting Broseley residents talk about why they love Broseley might be my new favourite pastime."

So for this week's Love Your Neighbourhood feature, I saw the perfect opportunity to return to the wholesome town full of wholesome people for another hit - and in 2025, Broseley did not disappoint.