'People have been so kind': Residents of 'Shropshire's best place to live' not surprised by plaudit

On a bright and unseasonably warm winter's day on Broseley's high street it's not difficult to see why the town ranked highly in Garrington Property Finders' data.

The company scored 1,429 towns in the country using data from 18 different categories, including air quality, crime figures and schools in a bid to find the best place to live.

In Shropshire, Broseley took first place, at 116th overall. For context, Ludlow, which was recently named one of the prettiest places in the country, came 260th.

Telford came in at 359th, while the county town of Shrewsbury was 797th.

Broseley ranked highly in a few categories, coming in 118th for 'wellbeing' and 178th for 'natural environment'.

Just a short (albeit, steep) climb away from the Ironbridge Gorge, its relatively isolated location might convince outsiders that it's a small and sleepy town.

But at midday on Friday the town was busy with shoppers enjoying the high street still blessed with, among other things, a greengrocers, butchers and a range of tempting pubs.