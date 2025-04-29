Supermarket giant Lidl has reiterated its plans to build new a series of new stores in Powys towns

The budget-friendly chain has listed Welshpool and Builth Wells or Llandrindod Wells as sites in Mid Wales where it feels new stores are required.

Brecon and Ystradgynlais also make the list of 48 sites across Mid and South Wales which form the company's 2025 site requirements brochure.

It is part of a fuller strategy for new stores and replacement stores across the UK.

And it comes as the German brand confirmed on Monday, that it plans to build 40 new stores in the current financial year, investing half a billion pounds in its expansion.

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, commented: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.

"As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.”

The Powys sites have been on Lidl's radar for some time with them being listed in the 2024 brochure, and even as far back as 2021.

It already has stores in Newtown and Aberystwyth.

Mr Taylor added: “Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future.

“New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.

“We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”