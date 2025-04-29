Dyfed Powys Police are investigating a burglary that took place at Arrowfield Veterinary Practice, Presteigne, on Monday April 21

One man, aged 57, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area between 8am and 9am and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

Police can be contacted online at https://orlo.uk/4qiLy , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: 64 of the 22nd

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.