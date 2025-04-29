Police appeal after theft at Greggs bakery in Telford - suspects described as three teenagers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing for witnesses or information after a theft at the Greggs in Hadley on Saturday, April 26, at approximately 1.30pm.

Three suspects, who were described as teenage boys, took items and fled in the direction of Manse Road.

Police are investigating the theft and appealing to the community for help.

Police are appealing for help after a theft at the Greggs in Hadley, Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

A post by PC Rob Hughes who is a member of the Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We regret to inform you that a theft occurred at the Greggs bakery in Hadley on Saturday, April 26 at approximately 1.30pm. I am appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist in our investigation.

"The suspects have been described as teenage boys who, after taking items, the five boys fled in the direction of Manse Road.

"If you were in or near Greggs in Hadley around this time and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us immediately."