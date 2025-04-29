Newbridge on Wye man's birthday cheque presentation to a local charity
A Newbridge on Wye man celebrated his 80th birthday by giving a donation to a Builth Wells charity.
Together with presents received for his recent 80th birthday, Clive Barrett invited family and friends to make donations to his chosen charity namely Builth Wells Community Support.
This group has been excellent to Clive and his wife in recent years with their very efficient transport to various hospitals, as part of their community support services.