'Why are hospices still having to fight for funds?' - Shropshire Star Comment

It appears incredible that organisations like Severn Hospice, which are providing acute medical care for people suffering life-limiting illness, are still facing an ongoing battle to make ends meet financially.

A few years ago, we helped save the Acorns Hospice base in Walsall, which provides care for children from across the region including parts of Shropshire.

It was facing closure because it was not guaranteed government funding and, like other hospices, was having to continually bid for short-term grants for their vital services. With a funding gap looming, it either had to raise money or face major cuts.

Today we give our backing to Shropshire's Severn Hospice with its £1 million appeal towards £3 million improvements to the Perry Ward at its Bicton Heath base in Shrewsbury.

Severn Hospice ward Manager Zoe Thomas with one of the buckets they have to use in the conservatory due to water leaks.

Having opened in July 1989, the ward's roof has endured several rough winters, and is described as being in a "desperate" state, requiring a full replacement. Staff regularly place buckets around the ward to catch dripping water due to leaks, and battle with an inefficient boiler.

Around £2m from the hospice's savings and trusts – including a £229,964 grant from the Government that must go towards improving facilities – will be used on the project.

The rest must come from donations, and we are happy to back its Pounds for Perry Appeal to fund the redevelopment.

We will also continue with our Fair Deal for Hospices campaign to highlight the essential need for adequate financial provision for all hospices in our region – both for maintaining facilities and running costs – to ensure they all feel secure and are able to plan for the future with confidence.