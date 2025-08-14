Air ambulance called as M54 closed in both directions

The AA reported that traffic had slowed westbound on the M54 near junction 4 at around 5pm.

The motoring organisation said: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M54 Westbound at J4, A464 (Shifnal).)

National Highways later said the incident was a "serious collision" and the road was closed on both directions.

In a social media post, the organisation said: "The #M54 in #Shropshire is closed in both directions within J4 #Shifnal due to serious a collision. All emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at J4. Thank you for your patience."

The closed M54 - picture Craig Jackson SFRS

Craig Jackson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service posted a picture of the closed carriageways asked motorists to avoid the area while crews dealt with the incident.

More to follow.