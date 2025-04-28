Inside the Albrighton primary school working to improve the community and with love, courage and forgiveness at its heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over the Easter holidays, each pupil has grown wildflower seeds inside a newspaper pot in preparation for a community planting day.

The primary school is taking part in an Albrighton rewilding project that is seeking to improve biodiversity along road verges.

Pupils will join local community groups and members in planting their flowers next month - helping the region's roads to become an oasis of colour and beauty.

Nancy Shropshire, seven, with seeds that pupils have grown in the Easter holidays. Photo: Steve Leath

The school shows a lot of love and care for the village and seeks to get involved with the community as often as possible. Year 6 children organised a special Macmillan coffee morning where they welcomed and interreacted with elderly residents who may be isolated or lonely.

St Mary's also recently enjoyed hosting a D-Day celebration picnic on behalf of the parish council where members of the Royal British Legion attended. And, being situated on RAF Cosford's doorstep, pupils benefit from strong links with the base and enjoy sessions with RAF personnel.