Police seize vehicle at Telford car meet amid 'racetrack' concerns

Officers from Telford & Wrekin Police's safer neighbourhood team (SNT) for Hadley and Leegomery said they had attended the gathering in Hortonwood on Friday (April 25).

They said that came after reports of 'antisocial behaviour'.

An update from the SNT officer Robert Hughes explained that the majority of people were well-behaved, but some used the road as 'a racetrack'.

Police said they had seized one vehicle

He said: "Following reports of antisocial behaviour, police attended a car meet in Hortonwood on Friday evening.

"One vehicle was seized under Section 59 legislation after officers witnessed the vehicle driving in a dangerous manner causing concern.

"Local police have pledged to continue cracking down on car meets that disrupt the community and pose risks to public safety.

"Some cars were seen traveling at speed and driving in a dangerous manner. The majority of the attendees were well-behaved, but some used the roads as a racetrack.

"One vehicle issued a section 59 last year was seen driving in a dangerous manner and because of the section 59 his car was seized and the driver will have to pay a release fee to get the car back, the section 59 will still be attached to the driver and vehicle. Should they continue in this manner the car would be seized again."