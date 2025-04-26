Shrewsbury plumber admits defrauding customers of thousands of pounds
A Shrewsbury plumber has admitted running a fraudulent business to fund gambling.
By David Banner
Robert Bethell, from Vennington Walk, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday afternoon - Friday, April 25.
Bethell, 49, admitted one charge of carrying on a fraudulent business, and another of disguising criminal property.