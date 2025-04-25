Shrewsbury inn under new management after owners sought 'fresh legs' to take business to 'new level'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Haughmond in Upton Magna near Shrewsbury has been taken over by Northumberland-based Alta Asset Management.

The multi-faceted hospitality business was put up for sale last year after the owners looked for someone to take it "to a new level".

Over the last decade, Martin and Melanie Board completely renovated the former Corbet Arms, turning it into a huge site that is now made up of a coaching inn with five en-suite letting bedrooms, a restaurant space and the popular café, the Bakery and Pedal shop.

The Haughmond in Upton Magna near Shrewsbury

During the sale, Melanie said: “Having taken on this derelict site in 2012, we have developed a strong business model covering most aspects of hospitality from bed and breakfast to restaurant, and also function room and self-catering accommodation. This variety carried us through the difficult trading periods of 2020/2021.

“However, due to severe personal illness in recent years, the business now needs fresh 'legs' and is primed to be taken to a new level. There is huge potential for further development and growth, this is a key turn business on a beautiful site, in a great position in Shropshire, which is flexible to any operator's vision.”

Announcing the takeover on social media, a spokesperson for The Haughmond said: "As of April 2025, Alta Asset Management will be overseeing the running of The Haughmond.

"We are very excited about this next chapter and are looking forward to growing and developing the business while keeping its beautiful charm and welcoming hospitality. Stay tuned for what’s to come."