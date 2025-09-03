Shropshire firefighters successfully extinguish Ludlow blaze on first floor flat

The fire on a first floor flat was reported this evening (Wednesday).

"At 5.16pm on Wednesday, September 3, Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Ludlow. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire:"

Crews were called to the fire in Ludlow

Fire crews used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

The fire service added: "Incident involving fire in a first floor bedroom that has been extinguished by Fire Service Personnel."