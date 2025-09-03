In Pictures: 52 royally cheerful snaps from King Charles III's visit to the West Midlands

The monarch was greeted by cheers and waving flags before he visited one of the hospital’s acute elderly care wards.

The hospital visit was the King’s second engagement of the day in the West Midlands, as he earlier toured the Oratory of St Philip Neri in Birmingham following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

The King viewed historic items in the library and the cardinal’s personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death in 1890.

We take a look at 52 stunningly cheerful snaps from the King's visit to the region:

King Charles III with Daniel Joyce, Newman Archivist and Librarian, Birmingham Oratory, and Reverend Anton Guziel arrive inside the library during his visit to the Oratory of St Philip Neri, Birmingham, following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal's personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Daniel Joyce, Newman Archivist and Librarian, Birmingham Oratory (right), shows King Charles III the Cardinal's personal effects in his room (which has remained untouched since his death) during his visit to the Oratory of St Philip Neri, Birmingham, following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal's personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

King Charles III unveils a gold plaque to commemorate his visit to the Oratory of St Philip Neri, Birmingham, following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal's personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Daniel Joyce, Newman Archivist and Librarian, Birmingham Oratory (right), shows King Charles III the Cardinal's personal effects in his room (which has remained untouched since his death) during his visit to the Oratory of St Philip Neri, Birmingham, following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal's personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

A view inside The Oratory of Saint Philip Neri, Birmingham, ahead of the arrival of King Charles III to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal's personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

King Charles III is greeted by medical students during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III is greeted by staff during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III is greeted by medical students during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III is greeted by medical students during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III unveils a plaque during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III talks with Elsie Kudozie who is holding her new born baby Eyanna who was born on Monday during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III has his hands sanitised as he enters a ward during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

Medical staff cheer as King Charles arrives for his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday September 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire