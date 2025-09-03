In Pictures: 52 royally cheerful snaps from King Charles III's visit to the West Midlands
Crowds of staff, patients and volunteers gathered to welcome King Charles III to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on Wednesday as he officially opened the 736-bed facility in Smethwick.
The monarch was greeted by cheers and waving flags before he visited one of the hospital’s acute elderly care wards.
The hospital visit was the King’s second engagement of the day in the West Midlands, as he earlier toured the Oratory of St Philip Neri in Birmingham following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.
The King viewed historic items in the library and the cardinal’s personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death in 1890.
We take a look at 52 stunningly cheerful snaps from the King's visit to the region: