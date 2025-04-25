Over 450 people turned out to take part in the most recent Llandrindod Community Events Easter Fun Day

The event, run by local group Llandrindod Community Events (LCE), featured photos with the Easter Bunny, spring lambs, an Easter egg hunt, games, and family activities.

People at the event were also well-fed with hot cross buns and popcorn, with plenty of hot drinks from the lakeside shop to keep everyone warm during the typical Welsh spring weather.

Tickets were £5 per child and included all of the activities, including an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and get their very own sweet treat.

One attendee said: “The Easter Day was great value for money, the kids really enjoyed it!"

Lee Percy, Chair of the Llandrindod Community Events group, said: “We were so pleased to see so many people turn out for our fun day – even the windy and grey start to the day didn’t put people off!

“We were delighted to see so many happy children taking part in the day. People were particularly taken with the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, as well as the chance to meet the lambs.

“We wouldn’t be able to put on such a successful event without the partnership of local businesses – we are really grateful to everyone who took part and made it such a special day.

“Finally, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who came along – we had some really great feedback on the day which will help us to continue to put on entertaining and successful events for the local community.”

All money raised by the LCE’s events is put straight back into the group’s budget for any future events.

The Llandrindod Community Events group is run by staff from the Lakeside Boathouse, as well as local volunteers. They put on several events over the year, including Christmas events, dog shows, and the hugely successful Halloween spooktacular.

If you would be interested in being part of the group, please visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Llandrindodcommunityevents/