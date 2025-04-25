Firefighters tackle open fires in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire off Halesfield 18, Telford, at 5:01pm today (Friday, April 25).

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central and found two seats of fire on the open embankment.

Firefighters were called to open fires in Telford today. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Crews extinguished the blazes using two hose reel jets and one thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 5:41pm.