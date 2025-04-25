Firefighters tackle open fires in Telford
Firefighters tackled open fires in Telford this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire off Halesfield 18, Telford, at 5:01pm today (Friday, April 25).
Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central and found two seats of fire on the open embankment.
Crews extinguished the blazes using two hose reel jets and one thermal imaging camera.
The incident concluded at 5:41pm.