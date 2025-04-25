Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters tackle open fires in Telford

Firefighters tackled open fires in Telford this afternoon. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire off Halesfield 18, Telford, at 5:01pm today (Friday, April 25). 

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central and found two seats of fire on the open embankment. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the incident in Whitchurch this afternoon. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Firefighters were called to open fires in Telford today. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Crews extinguished the blazes using two hose reel jets and one thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 5:41pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular