Firefighters tackle blaze involving tyres inside derelict building in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Stafford Road in Oakengates on Thursday afternoon following a call reporting a property fire.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central station, along with an operations officer.

Upon arrival, the firefighters reporting finding a large number of tyres burning within a derelict building.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said there were "approximately 20 metres by 30 metres of tyres well alight".

The crews, wearing breathing apparatus, tackled the fire with a hose reel jet and a covering jet.