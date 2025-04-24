Firefighters tackle blaze involving tyres inside derelict building in Telford
Firefighters were called to an incident involving tyres "well alight" inside a derelict building in Telford on Thursday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Stafford Road in Oakengates on Thursday afternoon following a call reporting a property fire.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central station, along with an operations officer.
Upon arrival, the firefighters reporting finding a large number of tyres burning within a derelict building.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said there were "approximately 20 metres by 30 metres of tyres well alight".
The crews, wearing breathing apparatus, tackled the fire with a hose reel jet and a covering jet.