Shropshire firefighters rush to rescue Shetland pony

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Clee Hill Road, Burford, at 9.56am today (Thursday, April 24).

Four crews including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ludlow and Wellington.

Firefighters rushed to rescue a pony today. Photo: PA

An operations officer, veterinarian and firefighters from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance too.

Collectively, the team rescued one Shetland pony using small gear.

The incident concluded at 11.52am.