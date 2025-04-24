Shropshire business praised by Foreign Secretary for its role in rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking ahead of the International Energy Agency Summit, the Foreign Secretary highlighted Telford-based AceOn Group as an example of British business pioneering sustainable solutions to help Ukraine keep the lights on in the face of relentless Russian attacks and support the country's recovery and reconstruction.

AceOn Group provides portable energy storage units, specially designed to be able to re-use “second life” electric vehicle batteries. The units are designed to be used in crisis and humanitarian contexts like in parts of Ukraine impacted by Russian attacks.

AceOn products.

AceOn Group received support from the Foreign Office through the InnovateUkraine project, which provides financial support to British companies creating practical energy solutions. The project supports Ukraine while generating growth and jobs in line with the Government’s Plan for Change.

The support has allowed the company to deploy its mobile energy storage technology in Ukraine's challenging environment, as well as benefitting from the Foreign Office's technical assistance, networking opportunities and access to industry expertise to help businesses develop, test and commercialise their sustainable energy solutions. The company employs 28 people locally, with a state-of-the-art production facility in Shropshire, an office in Solihull and plans to expand in the months ahead.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Fantastic British businesses like AceOn Group are at the heart of efforts to rebuild Ukraine in the face of relentless attacks from Russia.

“With Foreign Office support, these companies are helping to keep the lights on across the country and provide clean, sustainable energy in the years to come – and driving growth at home in line with our Plan for Change.

“Ukraine must win both the war and the peace, by not only defending its freedom but emerging from Putin's illegal invasion with a more resilient economy.”

Other UK companies backed by the Foreign Office create solutions for reusing concrete from damaged buildings, software tools that find underground heat energy sources in Ukraine, and sustainable fuel alternatives that help meet both military and civilian needs.

Through the project, UK and Ukrainian businesses and universities are partnering and sharing expertise to address the most pressing problems faced by Ukraine. The project represents the unbreakable bond and spirit of partnership between the UK and Ukraine, solidified by the 100-Year Partnership announced when the Prime Minister visited Ukraine in January.