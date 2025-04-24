Police appeal after liquid thrown over person walking along Telford path from Transit van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Simon Webb said the passenger of a white Transit van threw liquid over a victim who was walking along Holyhead Road in Telford on April 17.

The incident occurred between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward or any CCTV footage that may have captured the incident.

An appeal said: "A white Transit mini van has approached the victim as they were walking on the path along Holyhead Road. A white male who was sat in the passenger seat of the van has then thrown liquid over victim.

"Can I please ask you to check your CCTV or dash cam as I’m trying to identify the vehicle.

"If you have any CCTV of the incident or if you have witnessed incident please contact me."

Email: simon.webb@westmercia.police.uk