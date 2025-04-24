New Telford programme is helping to rehabilitate ex-offenders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college has started delivering weekly training courses at the Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy, based at Meeting Point House in the town centre.

The courses are designed to give people a chance to gain level two certificates in areas such as awareness of mental health problems – and provide pathways to other education and employment opportunities.

They are being delivered at the centre one day a week by Telford College counselling lecturer Steve Neville, who has joined the college to design and deliver counselling and mental health training courses.

He is a counsellor/psychotherapist and couples/relationship therapist working in both GP and private practice, and said: “I’m driven by developing opportunities for people to increase their knowledge about mental health and, in particular, communication and listening skills.”

Rita Wilkinson, Yellow Ribbon operations manager, said: “We have been trying for many years to get our clients into college, but they tend to be men who have difficulty with commitment attending a college, for a variety of reasons.

“Now, with this partnership, the trainer comes into our training room, giving opportunity for our clients to study in their own environment, and it’s proving very successful.

“It’s encouraging them to go further with their education, which is the best possible outcome for all.”

Yellow Ribbon accepts referrals from prison, chaplaincy, probation, local authority and other services, and provides accommodation and support across the West Midlands – including 30 places in Telford.

Abi Allen, learner manager for health, early years and education at Telford College, said: “We’re delighted to be able to deliver this range of short courses for Yellow Ribbon, designed to support people on release from prison to upskill and possibly retrain.

“Some of the level two courses we have offered so far include understanding autism course, awareness of mental health problems, and understanding challenges with mental health.

“We are committed to removing barriers to education wherever and however we can.”