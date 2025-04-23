St George's Day 2025: All you need to know about England's national day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With St George's Day upon us, we have compiled all of the crucial facts that you need to know to make the most of the day.

St George's Day is a feast day dedicated to England's patron and Christian martyr, Saint George.

The feast is celebrated on April 23 of each year and marks the death of the martyred patron Saint George, who is said to have died in around 303AD.

While many may not know about the legends (both fact and fiction) surrounding the martyred saint, most would know of his impact on the nation.

Who is Saint George?

Dudley Zoo and Castle regularly host a Saint George's Day event

While not much is known about St George as a historical figure, it's likely that he was one of the many who were persecuted by the Roman Empror Diocletian in 303AD.

The patron saint is identified by his sigil, St George's Cross, the iconic red cross on a white background.

While Saint George may have died in 303AD, his impact on history has been felt for hundreds of years, with his sigil standing as a sign of Christendom and England for throughout the ages.

The most famous legend associated with Saint George, and arguably the legend that most would have been told in school, is Saint George and the Dragon.

In the tale, Saint George defeated a red dragon on Dragon Hill, Uffington, after it extorted tributes from the human villagers who resided nearby.

What is Saint George's Day?

Saint George's Day is a feast day associated with the patron saint.

The day is celebrated by Christian churches, countries, regions and cities across the UK and in many places across the world.

Traditionally, the day is celebrated by a large gathering, usually hosted by community groups, councils and independent organisations, where flags of Saint George are flown.

Also popular on the day is Morris Dancing, a form of English folk dance that is based on rhythmic stepping performed by groups of dancers with bell pads attached to their shins and shoes.

How to celebrate the day

Many pubs, like The Royal Oak in Cannock host Saint George's Day event

Many choose to celebrate the occasion by spending the day with their family and friends.

Pubs, community centres, and local and national attractions, like Dudley Zoo and Castle, host events to celebrate the event, with many putting on shows to tell the story of the patron saint.

Some also choose to celebrate at home with their families, with young children often making swords, shields, flags and dragons, all adorned with the motif Saint George.

For more information on Saint George, or how to celebrate the occasion, visit the English Heritage website.