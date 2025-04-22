Kington’s plans to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day will include fun activities and time for thinking, reflecting and paying honour to those who fought bravely

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

The plans include members of the Trefoil Guild sharing their war-time memories with Lady Hawkins School students, the community choir singing songs of the time and a live streaming of the National Service.

Representatives of various organisations in the town met recently to discuss ideas for the day.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said at a recent meeting that will also now be some national events on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5 as well as acts of remembrance on Sunday, May 4.

On VE Day a flag will be raised at the Market Hall, the museum will be open with suitable exhibits and the library will host live discussions with local senior citizens giving recollections of the war years. A service will be held at Lady Hawkins School led by pupils.

A live streaming of the National Service at Westminster Abbey will be shown in St Mary’s Church. Refreshments will be available and all are welcome

At 6.30pm St Mary’s Church bells will ring for an hour, along with churches and cathedrals across the land.

Kington Community Choir will sing songs of the time at the Burton Hotel at 7.30pm and at 8pm members of the Royal British Legion, town organisations and students will meet at the cemetery to lay crosses and lights at the graves of those who fell during World War 2.

The Old Picture House will be showing Dad’s Army on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm.

On Sunday, May 11 the Royal British Legion is organising a parade to the war memorial from Market Hall for a short service at 11am.

From 12 noon until 4pm there will be fun at the Oxford Arms with a live demonstration by Coolmovesdance followed by audience participation, a café and bar will be open for vintage cream teas and World War 2 dress is encouraged. People are also welcome to take along their WW2 memorabilia and to share their stories.

Further local meetings will be held to firm up arrangements.