In the dog show Sally Eversfield was the champion with her pointer, Hugo

The champion in the horse show was Cwmmawr Valentina owned by Hannah Lewis, with Judge Alan Keep

Reserve Champion, Thomas Ingram with Judge Tilly Powell

Dave and Brenin Hughes taking first and second in the Trail Run

There were a few showers in between glorious sunshine at Dolygarn Farm, where Llanbadarn Fynydd Show took place hosted once again by James and Rachel Powell and family.

Show secretary Katie Rowlands said: “The show was well attended by the community and further afield.

“Show President Mrs Clare Evans opened the show congratulating the committee on their efforts, praising all of the exhibitors who had prepared, baked, cleaned and clipped their exhibits ready for the show.

“As Clare thanked the show committee for the honour to be president at this year’s show, local Dominic Cross did a fly pass in his aircraft, as show goers cheered.”

New to this year’s show was the trail race which saw nine year old Brenin Hughes win followed closely by his father Dave Hughes, Maesllan. The race went onto the top of the hill behind the showfield, from where you could see Pen Y Fan.

The horse show was well attended this year, with Hannah Lewis taking the championship with ‘Cwmmawr Valencia’ and Thomas Ingram taking reserve champion. The horse classes were kindly judged by Mr Alan Keep and Ms Tilly Powell.

Over 130 entries in the sheep ring this year, with Gerry Hughes, Porth Farm taking Male Champion in the sheep ring, and Ollie Jones, Ddol Farm taking Reserve Champion.

Female Champion was won by Huw Bennett, Trellwydion and the Reserve was taken by Daisy Williams, Llandinam. The sheep classes were kindly judged by Christie Joseph, Caryll Howells and Tudor Lewis.

The dog show was a hive of activity kicking off with the young handler’s competition.

Heidi Thomas took Champion with her borzoi, Eve. Reserve Champion was Sally Eversfield with her pointer Hugo. All classes were kindly judged by Mrs B Wharton.

The Produce and Craft tent was again full to the brim with a fantastic number of entries across all sections.

For the second year running Jean Meredith took the cookery cup, with the produce cup won by Lil Powell. Carol Thomas won the craft cup and the photography cup was won by Sally Eversfield.

In the children’s classes -Ryven Evans won the four years and under cup, Rita Evans won the five to eight years and under cup, Nell Meredith won the nine to 11 year olds cup and Martha Lewis won the 12-16 year olds cup.

The Dorothy Powell cup for the best overall exhibit was won by Martha Lewis.

Llanbister School entries were won by Arwyn Hughes (infants) and Jacob Lewis (juniors).

The classes were kindly judged by Mrs Lyn Lydiate, Mrs Julie Evans and Miss Lauren Rees. The photography was judged by Show President, Mrs Clare Evans.

All of the show classics were there including Dan and Tom’s Ice cream van, Mid Wales Bouncy Castles, face painting by Rhianydd Gardner and a coconut shy. The children’s craft area was popular in the shade.