Bedroom of Oswestry house wrecked by fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The alarm was raised just before 4pm after the fire began in the bedroom of a property on Laburnum Drive.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews, from Oswestry and Ellesmere stations, along with an operations officer.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

A statement from Oswestry's firefighters said: "On arrival, crews found a fire located in a bedroom of the property. Firefighters isolated the gas and electricity supplies as a precaution.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

"Two breathing apparatus wearers used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.

"The incident was brought under control quickly and safely."