Bedroom of Oswestry house wrecked by fire
Fire crews battled a fire in the bedroom of a house in Oswestry today (April 22).
The alarm was raised just before 4pm after the fire began in the bedroom of a property on Laburnum Drive.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews, from Oswestry and Ellesmere stations, along with an operations officer.
A statement from Oswestry's firefighters said: "On arrival, crews found a fire located in a bedroom of the property. Firefighters isolated the gas and electricity supplies as a precaution.
"Two breathing apparatus wearers used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.
"The incident was brought under control quickly and safely."