A Llandrindod Wells town councillor will attend a seminar about markets, to inform the council which is considering holding a monthly street market

Councillor Robert Thomas will attend the online seminar on May 20 from 10am until 12.30pm being arranged by The National Association of British Market Authorities.

They say the seminar will be an opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of the legal issues that underpin the operation of markets.

From the powers available to market operators, to an outline of the importance of these powers, and using a market licensing system.

It will address the different kinds of letting arrangements and the importance of proper consultation with traders and attendees will learn the impact of VAT and Business Rates.

There will also be a chance to ask questions and network with colleagues.

The seminar will be hosted by Graham Wilson OBE, NABMA’s legal and policy consultant and co-author of Pease and Chitty, the only textbook on market law.

It is limited to 20 places and will cost £75.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Thomas said he had booked on to the seminar to ensure he had a place.

Members agreed unanimously to pay for Councillor Thomas to attend the seminar.

Learnings at the seminar could be useful as Llandrindod Wells Town Council has been considering holding a monthly street market.

They held a survey to find out what residents, retailers and traders thought of the idea and they have joined NABMA to fully explore the idea and obtain the best industry information and advice.

Councillor Robert Thomas and Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) also recently attended the Association’s National Conference.

The town council is looking at an idea of possibly closing off Middleton Street one Saturday a month for a street market for street traders, maybe for six to eight monthly events.

Ms Johnston previously said; “The reason why the Town Council is considering having a street market on a Saturday is because that is the quietest trading day on Middleton Street, with the least footfall, and it is also a quiet time for traffic and parking levels. It is also perceived that there would also be more tourists in the area on a Saturday.”