Celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day and Herefordshire Histories Festival will be at a Kington venue this month

The month at Open Arms Kington at the Oxford will kick off with Kington Folk Club Sunday Sessions on Sunday, May 4 from 12pm until 4pm.

There will be chilled live music session in the barn, featuring sets from Ralph Bradley on guitar and vocals and Ben Proctor of original Herefordshire folk songs. Music from 1pm, and the bar and café will be open throughout. Free

Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, May 7 from 10am until 12.30pm..

A hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting monthly in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during its regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. It is free to attend.

The 80th anniversary of VE Day will be celebrated at the Oxford Arms on Sunday, May 11 from 12pm until 4pm. There will be cream teas, jive dancing workshops in the courtyard, and people are free to take along family memorabilia from the war to share heritage and family histories. The bar and café will be open throughout. Free to attend

A poetry workshop in association with Ledbury Poetry Festival will be held on Tuesday, May 13 from 7pm until 9pm and it is also free to attend

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be at the Oxford on Wednesday, May 14 from 10am until 12.30pm. It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Free to attend.

Herefordshire Histories Festival at The Oxford Arms will be on Sunday, May 18 from 12pm until 4pm. Join the Historical Drover’s Walk to discover the droving history of Kington, starting at The Oxford at 10am.

From 12-4pm, Kington’s droving heritage will be the subject of historical displays and videos in the barn, and activities for kids. The bar and café will be open throughout and it is free to attend.

The month will end with Creative Workshop in the Oxford’s barn on Sunday, May 25 from 2pm until 4pm. Join the regular creative drop-in session. The bar and café will be open from 12pm until 4pm. Payment for workshop by suggested donation of £5.

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in May, 10am until 12.30pm Friday bar opening on May 2,, 16 and 30 from 5pm until 10pm and the

Sunday bar and café opening, will be open every Sunday in May, 12pm until 4pm

