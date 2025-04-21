Telford Steam Railway stars in episode of Great British Railway Journeys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The heritage railway attraction featured on an episode of the BBC's 'Great British Railway Journeys' at 6.30pm on Monday (April 21).

The episode saw host Michael Portillo's tour of the county where he visited Shrewsbury and Telford, and met a grandfather, father and son who have dedicated time towards restoring a 1959 diesel locomotive.

Telford Steam Railway volunteers with Michael Portillo (in red).

Firstly, armed with a longbow, Portillo re-enacted the famous Battle of Shrewsbury that was fought in Battlefield in 1403. He heard how rebel Harry Hotspur challenged King Henry IV for the throne of England and learned the decisive role of the longbowmen in battle.

Continuing his tour of Shrewsbury, Portillo explored the cathedral, marvelling at the architecture behind the building's design.

Then, he visited Telford Steam Railway's Horsehay and Dawley station which has been described as "one of the prettiest stations in Britain".

Portillo rode the heritage railway's flagship locomotive along the revived Wellington to Craven Arms line.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesperson said: "We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Michael and the film crew to Telford Steam Railway last June, for an episode of the very popular TV series.

"Everyone was very friendly, and Michael was genuinely interested in the work we are doing, especially the restoration of the class 03 diesel locomotive by three generations of the same family."