Roman Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury pays tribute to Pope Francis 'who so became a holy father for us all'

Pope Francis, who was 88, was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He died earlier today (Easter Monday, April 21) a day after appearing in St Peter's Square to wish a Happy Easter to thousands of worshippers.

Argentinian-born Francis was ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

In a tribute posted by the Diocese of Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury's Roman Catholic Bishop Mark Davies said: "Everyone who met Pope Francis during these past twelve years will remember his urgent request 'please, pray for me'.

"As we accompanied Pope Francis with our prayers during his service of the Church as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, so in the hour of death, it is our first duty to pray for the soul of the man who so became a holy father for us all.”

The Bishop of Shrewsbury Mark Davies

The Pope's death had been announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who said: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

In a comment to the Shropshire Star, Bishop Davies said: "It is amid the joy of the Easter celebration of Christ's victory of life over death that we mourn the passing of Pope Francis.

"It was fitting that Pope Francis's final witness and testimony in all his evident frailty was to speak to the world of that joy and victory on Easter morning."

Shrewsbury's Abbey has posted a prayer in tribute to Pope Francis following the announcement.

The leader of Catholics in England and Wales has also paid tribute to Pope Francis as “a voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being”.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and Archbishop of Westminster, said: “The death of Pope Francis brings great sadness to so many around the world, both within the Catholic Church and in societies in general.

“A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent. The legacy he leaves is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey praised Pope Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided”.

He said: “His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.

“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold on to compassion and hope.”

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said his “voice for the poor and the oppressed across the world will be greatly missed”, while Labour MP Pat McFadden, one of the most senior Catholic members of the Cabinet, said he had “served until the very end”.

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member, Russell George said: "Saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

"He was a real advocate for peace and reconciliation.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to Catholics around the globe during this time of mourning.

"Trusting and praying that God will grant wisdom to the College of Cardinals as they undertake the significant task of electing a new Pope."

The Vatican will announce details of Pope Francis’ funeral arrangements in due course.