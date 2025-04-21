Mum who 'begged' for days to see her son's body steps up campaign for law change after 'frustrating' meeting with trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rachel Baker and her husband Adam "begged" to see their son Joe Baker who was a Royal Navy Engineer and sadly died in a crash on November 27, 2023 while travelling to his base in Yeovilton, Somerset. He was 20 years old.

But, despite appeals from the family and their two liaison officers, Mrs Baker said they were refused access to Musgrove Mortuary in Somerset based on "protocol".

Joe's parents have ramped up campaigning efforts after they recently attended a meeting with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust - where they said there was no representation from the mortuary. And Rachel said she was told by the trust that its policy is only to give next of kin access "under exceptional circumstances".

Rachel said she asked to be told what these 'exceptional circumstances' were, but that the trust could not say.

Joe Baker joined the Royal Navy in 2020, pursuing his dream to become an aircraft engineer

The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said it was grateful for the meeting and that it could not allow access for Joe's parents until directed by the coroner. But it has apologised and said communication was not clear.

Meanwhile, the coroners service said it is "confident" that there were no delays in the post-mortem exam, opening of the inquest or the release of the body.

Mrs Baker, who is from Hoptonheath on the south Shropshire/Herefordshire border, is campaigning to have the rules changed around mortuaries and has set up a petition aiming to bring about a law so families can have immediate access to the deceased if they wish.

Rachel and Adam are now also working closely with South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson who they said has provided "amazing" support and are hoping to present their campaign and experience in Parliament in the near future.