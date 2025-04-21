Businesses urged to support Shrewsbury countryside volunteering by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this month a successful volunteering event took place at Doctor’s Field, opposite the West Midlands Showground, led by the Shrewsbury Town Council Countryside Team.

Amongst the volunteers was the Mayor of Shrewsbury, who rolled up his sleeves alongside local participants.

The day’s task was to build protective cattle guards around five newly planted native trees, replacing those lost to ash dieback.

The work involved installing wooden stakes, securing wire fencing with a strainer and hammer, and finishing the compounds with high-tension wire for extra protection.

Adam Clifford, Shrewsbury Town Council’s countryside ranger said: "These trees have been replanted because of ash dieback replacement. We do our replanting with native trees which mimic the characteristics of the trees we have taken out."

One of the volunteers, Ilsa, was supported by her employer to attend the day, making use of the volunteering hours granted to staff each month.

After completing the tree guards, volunteers carried out a litter pick of the surrounding area.

A spokesman for the council has urged businesses to follow the example of Isla's Ilsa's employer, saying: "If you're a local business looking to boost employee wellbeing, give back to the community, and support Shrewsbury’s natural environment, why not encourage your staff to take part in future volunteering opportunities?

"Shrewsbury Town Council regularly organises hands-on, rewarding volunteering days across its countryside sites—and we’d love your team to join us.

"To get involved or find out more, please contact us at enquiries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk."