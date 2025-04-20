Man, 68, arrested after suspected sexual assault in Leominster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses after concern was raised for a woman in Leominster on Thursday evening (April 17).

Police received a report from the ambulance service at around 11.50pm who raised concern for a woman in Etnam Street Car Park onto The Grange in Leominster.

The victim, aged 41, was with a man in the car park. It’s believed she may have been sexually assaulted.

Etnam Street car park, Leominster. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that, following initial enquiries, they were aware that people saw the woman around the time of the incident and are asking that they speak with police.

A 68-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident as police enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Polly Price said: “We believe there were people in the area on Thursday evening and would ask they contact us as they may have information which could help. A man was arrested and has been released on bail as our enquiries continue.”

Please contact DC Alice Watson by emailing alice.watson@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org