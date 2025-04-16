Shrewsbury car park fencing plan prompted by tragic death of 18-year-old student is set for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council's plans to install 2.4-metre-high fences on the upper levels of the Raven Meadows car park will be recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

The proposal followed a recommendation from Shropshire's coroner regarding measures that could be taken to help mitigate and prevent future deaths at the multi-storey car park following the tragic death of an 18-year-old Shrewsbury College student in September 2023.

Access to the upper levels of the car park has been closed off with fencing since the incident, and the car park has been subject to frequent security foot patrols.

The local authority, which put forward the scheme, also said it was hoped the new fences would also help tackle an increase in antisocial behaviour at the car park, which included youths climbing the building, and jumping the gap between the car park and the neighbouring Premier Inn.