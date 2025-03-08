Perimeter fencing plan for Shrewsbury car park after tragic death of 18-year-old student

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to install high fences on the upper levels of Raven Meadows car park have been revealed following the man's death in September 2023.

The proposal follows a recommendation from Shropshire's coroner regarding measures that can be taken to help mitigate and prevent future deaths at the multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury town centre.

Officers were called to Smithfield Road shortly after 11.30am on September 29, 2023, following a report of a "concern for safety".

Sadly, it was later confirmed that an 18-year-old man had died. In a statement given later that day, Shrewsbury Colleges Group confirmed that the man was a student with the organisation.

Police at the Raven Meadows car park

Shropshire Council, which has recently submitted a planning application for the scheme, said it's hoped the new fences would also help tackle an increase of anti-social behaviour at the car park.

The application states: "There has also been a marked increase of anti-social behaviour at the Raven Meadows MSCP in recent years, with youths climbing various parts of the building, including jumping the gap between the MSCP and the Premier Inn.

"Last year there were several incidents of youths throwing objects, including fire extinguishers, from the upper levels."

The application claims that access to the upper levels of the car park has been closed off with fencing since the tragic incident in September 2023. The car park has also been subject to frequent security foot patrols.

The car park, which was built in 1968 and extended in 1990, is due to be demolished in the fourth phase of the Riverside redevelopment, but the timescale is currently unknown. Shropshire Council states that the structure could be in service for another eight to 10 years.

If approved, Shropshire Council anticipates the works would begin this spring and take around six weeks.

