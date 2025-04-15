The film Small Things Like These will be shown in Knighton

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) delivers another outstanding performance in Tim Mielants’ piercing drama based on Claire Keegan’s best-selling novella, fully channelling the quiet tension and live emotion of her prose.

Ireland, 1985: In the months leading up to Christmas, coalman and family man Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers startling secrets kept by the local convent.

Deeply conflicted, Bill reaches a breaking point that forces him to confront both his own past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town under the control of the Catholic Church, led locally by Mother Superior Sister Mary (Emily Watson – Breaking the Waves).

It will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, April 25 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 98 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6 and they are available by calling 07964 023841