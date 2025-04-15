Multiple fire crews battle shed fire in village near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.53pm reporting the incident in Crickheath.

Three fire crews were sent from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews arrived to find a shed measuring approximately five by 10 metres involved in fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 12.48am.