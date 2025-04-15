Firefighters cut free casualty after large goods vehicle overturns near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.43am reporting the incident in Sychtyn near Oswestry.

Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

An operations officers was also in attendance.

One large goods vehicle had overturned. Firefighters used cutting equipment to free a casualty who was treated for injuries and taken hospital.

Assistance was provided by Mid and West Wales Fire Service.

The incident was under control by 9.17pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision near Sychtyn, Oswestry just before 7.40am. An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a lorry had come off the road and ended up on its side.

"The driver, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

